CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,790 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,696,404. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

