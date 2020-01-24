CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,694. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $4,051,414.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

