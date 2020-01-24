CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 118.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,376 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $428,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.13. 613,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

