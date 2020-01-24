CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 172,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

