CWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 76.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.2% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,861. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $164.11 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

