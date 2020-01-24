CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $223,461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,354 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,978,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after buying an additional 442,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

A stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,677. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.