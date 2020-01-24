Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading Down 18.8%

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE)’s stock price was down 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 2,720,024 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,659,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.