DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,021.67 ($105.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of LON:DCC traded down GBX 64 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,350 ($83.53). The stock had a trading volume of 145,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,493.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,789.27.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.