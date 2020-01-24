DDKoin Price Reaches $4.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. DDKoin has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $108,793.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00047293 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

