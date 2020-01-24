De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.47

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $199.47 and traded as low as $143.00. De La Rue shares last traded at $149.80, with a volume of 134,786 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 197.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.50.

In other news, insider Clive Vacher acquired 3,750 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £5,175 ($6,807.42).

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

