Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.06

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.06 and traded as high as $24.92. Detour Gold shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 1,249,388 shares.

DGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 476.67.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$267.48 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

