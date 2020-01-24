Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.89, 3,032,581 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,796,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $754.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

