Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 415,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after acquiring an additional 447,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 655.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 344,236 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 295,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 197,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.