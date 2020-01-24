Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura restated a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE:DFS traded down $9.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.29. 12,376,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

