Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,769. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

