DMarket Reaches Market Cap of $13.42 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, DMarket has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and $3.09 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DMarket

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, IDEX, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

