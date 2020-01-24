Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 11,209 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. 41,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.