Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 1,542 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,701,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,605,000 after purchasing an additional 181,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after purchasing an additional 67,865 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 429,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,203. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

