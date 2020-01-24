Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 37,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.76. 528,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,444,078. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $225.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

