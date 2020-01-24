Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. 430,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

