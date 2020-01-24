Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned 3.49% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UOCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.12. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,713. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

