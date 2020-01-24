Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 687 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $332.54. The company had a trading volume of 624,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average of $306.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

