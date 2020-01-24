Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.82.

DT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. 384,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

