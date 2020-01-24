Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EIX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.70.

Edison International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,274. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Edison International by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 405,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 337,541 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

