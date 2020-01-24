Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

EW stock opened at $231.88 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day moving average is $225.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,741 shares of company stock worth $40,361,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.