eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Shares of EHTH traded up $22.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.30. 60,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.45 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

