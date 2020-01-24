Elah (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Elah Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ELLH) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

Elah Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELLH)

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, the company was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. Elah Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

