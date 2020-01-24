Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Receives GBX 175 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.25 ($2.15).

Several research firms have commented on ELM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target (down previously from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON ELM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 134 ($1.76). 1,731,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of $793.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

