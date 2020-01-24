Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Down 8.7%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)’s share price fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, 1,470,926 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,206,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WATT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Get Energous alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 19,557.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $44,835.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares in the company, valued at $545,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone bought 21,580 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,740.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $206,397. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,228 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Energous by 3.3% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 758,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energous by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Energous by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.