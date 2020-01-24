Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Down 5.9%

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.08, approximately 1,704,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,247,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,486,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,001 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Enerplus by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 451,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,717,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

