Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Receives GBX 26.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enquest from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Enquest to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enquest to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 156,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £28,213.92 ($37,113.81).

ENQ traded up GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 26.50 ($0.35). 4,182,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.39 million and a PE ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.22. Enquest has a 12 month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.98 ($0.35).

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

