Epizyme’s (EPZM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPZM. Leerink Swann cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

EPZM opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after buying an additional 1,630,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 133.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

