Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $596.01. The stock had a trading volume of 336,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a 1 year low of $357.35 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after buying an additional 107,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equinix by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,620,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,630,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

