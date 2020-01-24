Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.
Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $596.01. The stock had a trading volume of 336,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a 1 year low of $357.35 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after buying an additional 107,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equinix by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,620,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,630,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
