Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $66.25 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

ICPT traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. 137,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,944. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $5,698,563. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

