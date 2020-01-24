Ether Zero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $84,073.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $84,073.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.01915246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00097175 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,460,647 coins and its circulating supply is 167,431,234 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

