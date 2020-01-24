ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Trading Down 0.1%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.