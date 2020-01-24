E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Credit Suisse Group

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 107,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 38,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

