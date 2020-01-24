Eukles Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $60.39. 205,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

