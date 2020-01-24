Eukles Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. 456,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,310. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

