Eukles Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 180,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 64,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,755. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

