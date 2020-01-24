Eukles Asset Management Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.