Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $11.34

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $11.34. Euronav shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 3,216,189 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Euronav by 1,308.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 1,015.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 496,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 3,562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 356,230 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 1,000.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 167,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,484 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

