Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Euroseas will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

