Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,904 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE:EXC opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.