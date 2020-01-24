EXMR Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000440 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

