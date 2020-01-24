F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens cut their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

