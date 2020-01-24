Family Zone Cyber Safety (ASX:FZO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd (ASX:FZO) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 24,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.18.

Family Zone Cyber Safety Company Profile (ASX:FZO)

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited develops cyber safety products and services in Australia and the United Kingdom. It offers Family Zone Platform, a cloud-based parental control platform; Family Zone Box to protect connected devices at home; and Family Zone App, which provides cyber safety protection outside the home.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Family Zone Cyber Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Family Zone Cyber Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.