FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.67. 264,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,164. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

