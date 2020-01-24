Fetch (FET) Market Cap Hits $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05569766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128370 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

