Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Given $5.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Finjan alerts:

FNJN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Finjan has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finjan will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finjan by 37.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 15.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 101.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.